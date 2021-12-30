ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What Are Bad Bot Attacks?

By Shannon Flynn
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBots have become a familiar and constant, if unwelcome, presence on the internet. While many are mostly harmless or even helpful, malicious ones are increasingly common. These bad bots now account for a substantial portion of cyberattacks. Despite being so commonplace, bad bot attacks don’t always receive the same...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

This New Year, why not resolve to ditch your dodgy old passwords?

Most of the classic New Year resolutions revolve around improving your health and lifestyle. But this year, why not consider cleaning up your passwords too? We all know the habits to avoid, yet so many of us do them anyway: using predictable passwords, never changing them, or writing them on sticky notes on our monitor. We routinely ignore the recommendations for good passwords in the name of convenience. Choosing short passwords containing common names or words is likely to lead to trouble. Hackers can often guess a person’s passwords simply by using a computer to work through a long list of commonly...
APPLE
makeuseof.com

How to Tell if Your Computer Has a Virus

Is your computer running slowly? Do you see strange pop-ups? Is your antivirus not working? These are all signs of a computer virus. If left unfixed, viruses can damage or delete files, steal your passwords or personal information, change settings, or cause your computer to crash. They may even spread and infect other computers in your network.
COMPUTERS
eturbonews.com

The Most Enormous Data Breach Hacks of 2021

2021 was another record-breaking year for leaks, hacks, and dark web data dumps. Hackers were extremely active in exploiting the weak points of Internet users and companies, with the attacks ranging from private individuals to hospitals and entire municipalities. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), in the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Bots#Ebooks
rasmussen.edu

What Is an Ethical Hacker? Using “Bad” for Good in Cyber Security

The term “ethical hacker” sounds like some kind of digital Robin Hood, a vigilante using their skills for good in the lawless dark side of the internet. While the role certainly has some of that thrill, you might be surprised to see “ethical hacker” on quite a few LinkedIn® profiles these days.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Quantity, Size and Complexity of DDoS Attacks on the Rise, finds Lumen

Data from the Lumen Technologies Q3 DDoS Report, released recently reveals that three fundamental metrics – quantity, size and complexity of DDoS attacks – all increased in the third quarter of 2021. To compile these findings, the security team at Lumen analyzed intelligence from Black Lotus Labs –...
TECHNOLOGY
The Hacker News

Detecting Evasive Malware on IoT Devices Using Electromagnetic Emanations

Cybersecurity researchers have proposed a novel approach that leverages electromagnetic field emanations from the Internet of Things (IoT) devices as a side-channel to glean precise knowledge about the different kinds of malware targeting the embedded systems, even in scenarios where obfuscation techniques have been applied to hinder analysis. With the...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
makeuseof.com

LastPass Claims No Passwords Were Compromised in Latest Security Scare

Near the end of December 2021, concerns were raised that password manager company LastPass had suffered a security breach that compromised users’ master passwords. This was a result of LastPass users reporting that they had received alerts of logins attempts to their accounts. However, LastPass has since issued an update explaining the incident and saying that no passwords were compromised.
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

Phone Tips: How To Identify An Unknown Caller

It’s always a little nerve-wracking when your phone rings, but it can be even more frightening if you don’t know who is calling. Some people have a caller ID which will display the number of the person who is calling if they are in your contacts list, however, this information isn’t available for everyone or sometimes just doesn’t show up at all. If you want to find out more about an unknown caller there are a few ways that may help you out. This article shows some tips on how to identify an unknown caller so that you can be prepared for them next time they call!
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Scam alert: Avoid these personalized ads on social media

Scammers will use any means to steal your money and information, and social media is an ideal platform to find new victims. The biggest social networks have billions of users, so even a tiny percentage who aren’t careful offer up a huge target. Social media can be used for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

The biggest tech fails of 2021

(CNN) — For many, 2021 was a mix of hopeful and challenging, as covid vaccines became more widely available but the pandemic dragged on for another year. And while technology continued to keep us entertained and connected during the pandemic, it also made our lives harder. There were times...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Five predictions that will shape the cyber security landscape in 2022

Russ Kennedy, chief product officer at Nasuni, provides five predictions for how the cyber security landscape will continue to evolve in 2022. Organisations are recognising that cyber attacks are a huge challenge and starting to invest in and adopt new methodologies to tackle this; in fact, spending on cyber security is expected to be up 12% in 2021 alone. Enterprises’ biggest challenge in ransomware attacks is remote working – it can be incredibly challenging to protect critical assets and infrastructure in a remote setting, which has increased the level of sophistication of such attacks. Cyber criminals will continue evolving and change tack – instead of trying to extort ransom monies, they will increasingly be mounting larger scale industrialised attacks in 2022, aimed primarily at disrupting the normal operation of businesses and governments. Despite this shift, attackers are also motivated by the global notoriety and media headlines that result from their exploits.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Discord Bot

On Discord, people collaborate to share ideas, discuss projects, and chat about life and hobbies in general. But Discord bots can make your chat rooms more fun in addition to automating tasks. These can be anything from telling random jokes to playing specific music and more. Nonetheless, there are some...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What to Do if You Get a Safari Compromised Password Alert in macOS

Apple is always improving security in macOS, and, as a portal to cyberspace, Safari is often at the forefront of those improvements. Several of the browser’s built-in tools undoubtedly make using the internet safer. If you’ve launched Safari and seen a “Compromised Password” alert, you’ve likely encountered a very...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Police Hackers: Inside the Dark Web’s Justice System

In popular entertainment, hackers are usually portrayed as rebellious teenagers taking on world banks from their parents' basements, or as skateboarding cyberpunks wearing leather boots and fingerless gloves. In reality, successful cybercrime outfits are usually financially-motivated and more often than not tied to real life crime organizations, or autocratic governments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

How to Fix "The Installer Has Encountered an Unexpected Error 2203" on Windows 10 and 11

You'll sometimes encounter an installer error in Windows when you try to install a program. There are different kinds of installer errors, but if your one gives you the code "2203," it means the user account does not have sufficient permission to install the software. Another common reason is your antivirus is acting up and blocking the installer.
SOFTWARE
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy