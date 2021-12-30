ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Mike Lee: Missing my friend, Harry Reid

By Mike Lee
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In January 1983, Josh Reid moved into my neighborhood in Northern Virginia. My father was serving as solicitor general under President Reagan and Josh’s father, Harry Reid, had just been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Nevada. Josh and I quickly became best friends. We were both 11 years...

Comments / 22

Seamus Mc Bundy
2d ago

Definitely lowered my opinion of Lee being a friend with that old crook it truly is just a show for our entertainment

5
David Sammataro
4d ago

call Satan, maybe he'll let you talk to Harry

34
Jim Brant
3d ago

He was a POS when he was sucking air now he’s just a dead POS !

11
