ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

You’ve got mail? Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Ohio home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFkQ6_0dZEFwtA00

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – Someone in Ohio expecting a “gift” by air, and not from Santa, will now have to go the sheriff’s department to claim it.

Richland County Sheriff Captain Donald Zehner said a drone carrying marijuana, cell phones, and tobacco crashed into a home on Evergreen Avenue in Mansfield Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA27J_0dZEFwtA00
(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

A woman living at the home heard something hit her house, ran outside and found the drone. The drone had a package attached to it with a cord.

The woman told deputies the drone was still “beeping” when she found it and she immediately called 911.

Mail theft is becoming a growing problem. Here’s how to protect yourself

According to the sheriff’s report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Zehner said. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff deputies are also asking anyone who has any information on this incident to call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463 or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or Zehner at 419-774-3563.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Richland County, OH
Richland County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Crime#Home#Wjw#Metrich#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Marion County deputies investigate home invasion

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred Sunday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The post says it happened Sunday night on Foxboro Road. The homeowner was not harmed. Deputies are searching for a male wearing a ski mask, camouflage jacket, […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in Laurinburg shooting, possible 3rd victim chased away

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police in Laurinburg are investigating a shooting that left two, possibly three people injured. Officers were called to the 300 Block of E. Vance street at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and were told two people went to Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto delivery truck in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds felt across the Lowcountry on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue. Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

3 sent to the hospital in single-vehicle crash in Nichols

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash in Nichols early Monday morning has a portion of Highway 9 blocked and sent three people to the hospital. Around 1:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue Crews were sent to the area of 6719 Highway 9 for a single vehicle crash blocking lanes of traffic. The South Carolina Department […]
NICHOLS, SC
WBTW News13

Crash blocks traffic on Highway 544 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash is blocking traffic on Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Gale Avenue, HCFR said. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man found dead at Florence home from apparent homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County coroner has identified a man found dead from an apparent homicide at a home on Waverly Avenue. Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, was found dead Sunday, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said foul play is suspected, but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

8K+
Followers
967
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy