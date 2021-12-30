ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College basketball: Friday's Iona-Siena game canceled for COVID-related reasons

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
Shortly after learning about their game against Fairfield being canceled, the Iona Gaels face another COVID-related cancellation.

Friday afternoon's Iona-Siena game was called off due to COVID-19 cases in Siena's program.

This is the third Iona college basketball game to be impacted by COVID-19 in the last two weeks. The Gaels were originally scheduled to play Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 18, as well as a road game at Fairfield on Sunday, but both of those games were canceled instead.

Siena is 4-6 overall and 1-1 in MAAC play. The Saints have won three of their last four games.

Last season, the Gaels defeated the Saints in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals, their lone meeting of the year. Iona upset top-seeded Siena, 55-52, en route to winning the conference tournament championship.

Iona is currently 10-2 this season and 2-0 against MAAC opponents. The Gaels' next game is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Saint Peter's, which would be a 17-day layoff since their last contested game on Dec. 21, an 83-72 win over Delaware.

According to the MAAC's current COVID-19 policy, teams that postpone conference games for COVID-related reasons will be given a forfeit loss.

Siena joins Monmouth, who also announced it was entering a COVID pause on Thursday before its game with Marist, and Fairfield, as the only MAAC teams undergoing a COVID-related hiatus.

Several college basketball conferences across the country with similar policies have made amendments to no longer penalize affected teams and make attempts to reschedule postponed games instead, due to the uptick in COVID-related cancellations. There are rumblings that the MAAC may change its policy as well, but no official decisions have been made as of Thursday afternoon.

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

