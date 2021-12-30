ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping: Cracks forming in federal case

By Andrew Kerr
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

P roblems continue to pile up for federal prosecutors in the lead up to the March 8 trial for the five men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer .

Prosecutors confirmed in mid-December they would not call on three FBI agents closely linked to the investigation due to allegations of personal and professional misconduct. Also in December, a key undercover informant involved in the case was charged with fraud in an unrelated case in Wisconsin .


In a pair of explosive filings submitted on Christmas Day and on Wednesday, defense attorneys presented evidence they said proves the FBI and its confidential informants "conceived and controlled every aspect" of the plot to kidnap Whitmer.

"These defendants had no desire whatsoever to kidnap anyone," the defense attorneys said in their filing.

The defendants, members of the Three Percenters and Wolverine Watchmen anti-government militia groups, would have never plotted to kidnap Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her home had they not been entrapped by overzealous government agents, the defense attorneys argued in the filing. They also asked a federal court to dismiss the case.

"The government wouldn't drop the idea, and the CHSs [Confidential Human Sources] continued to broach plans — despite official government admonitions barring the suggestion of such plans," the defense motion read. "The CHSs' handlers pulled the puppet strings the entire time."

New evidence in the defense attorneys' filings, which include details of communications between FBI agents and their sources embedded in the militia groups, marks another setback for federal prosecutors. Prosecutors previously rejected allegations the defendants were entrapped by the FBI and maintained they were predisposed to carry out the kidnapping scheme.

Prosecutors disclosed earlier in December they would not call on three FBI agents at the center of the kidnapping investigation when the trial begins on March 8. Special Agent Jayson Chambers, who served as a handler for an FBI informant during the investigation, was dropped after Buzzfeed News reported he owned a private investigative firm unbeknownst to the FBI, in which he tried to parlay his law enforcement experience into multimillion-dollar private contracts.

Another FBI handler involved in the investigation, Henrik Impola, was dropped after defense attorneys alleged he committed perjury in an unrelated case. Prosecutors said the allegation was unfounded but said in a Dec. 17 filing they would not call on him during the trial.

The former lead agent in the case, former FBI agent Richard Trask , was fired from the agency in September after he was charged with beating his wife upon his return from a swingers party. Trask also posted rants against former President Donald Trump on social media during the investigation.

Also in December, a key FBI informant who allegedly helped the FBI recruit targets and organize meetings to further the kidnapping scheme was charged in Wisconsin for fraud in an unrelated case. The informant, Stephen Robeson, also helped finance travel expenses for people to attend events linked to the kidnapping plot, Buzzfeed News reported.

FBI AGENT TOLD INFORMANT AMONG ALLEGED WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOTTERS TO LIE, DEFENSE ATTORNEY SAYS

Transcripts of communications detailed in the defense attorneys' Christmas Day filing suggest the idea to kidnap Whitmer originated from government informants during a series of meetings with members of the militia groups beginning in early June 2020. The defense attorneys said FBI informants browbeat their clients into going along with the plan after initially expressing apprehension.

The five defendants face life in prison if convicted. A sixth man, Ty Garbin , pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced in August to six years in prison.

The alleged mastermind of the scheme, Adam Fox, said in August the idea to kidnap Whitmer was "planted" in his head by FBI informants. He emphasized one informant known as "Big Dan."

Defense attorneys said Dan, who was paid over $50,000 for his service in the case as an informant, used FBI funds to finance travel for the defendants to attend a "field training exercise" in Wisconsin where the kidnapping plot was allegedly hatched.

The defense also alleged that Dan's FBI handler, Chambers, directed him to propose the defendants commit other acts of violence against Whitmer after they initially expressed apprehension to the kidnapping plot. On July 27, 2020, for example, Dan suggested to Fox that someone ought to shoot a round into the window of Whitmer's home and mail the casing to the news media.

And on Sept. 5, 2020, Chambers texted Dan: "Mission is to kill the governor specifically."

"The government conceived and controlled every aspect of the alleged plot," the defense said in the filing. "Three months after the government proposed kidnapping, and two months after the defendants' strident repudiation of the idea, and a month after the defendants reiterated their repudiation, the government's agents continued to push to shape a kidnapping plan, even trying to elevate it to murder."

Prosecutors said in August that the defense took Chambers's text to Dan out of context.

"The omitted context shows it was in fact a question, not an edict, because it was immediately followed by an answer: 'That's on the first call,'" prosecutors said.

During the investigation, Chambers was listed as the owner of a private cyber intelligence firm called Exeintel. Marketing materials for the firm obtained by Buzzfeed News show Chambers boasted about his company's "online undercover techniques," such as the use of "undercover online personas" in attempts to earn business. Chambers sought a private security contract valued at $6 million in a November 2019 business proposal that identified Chambers as the CEO of Exeintel.

A now-deleted Twitter account that purported to be operated by the CEO of Exeintel posted cryptic tweets that referred to the Whitmer kidnapping investigation before arrests were made in October 2020, BuzzFeed News reported. Hours after arrests were made, the account tweeted: "Don't worry Michigan I told ya A LOT more coming soon."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Defense attorneys alleged Chambers hatched the Whitmer kidnapping scheme to drum up business for Exeintel, which dissolved in late October.

Prosecutors filed a motion on Dec. 17 asking the court to bar the defense from bringing up any evidence related to Exeintel during the trial, arguing there was no evidence showing Chambers had a financial stake in the outcome of the case. They also said neither Chambers nor the FBI had control over the Exeintel Twitter account.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Defense attorneys want to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of what they described as “egregious overreaching” by federal agents and informants, according to a court filing. In the 20-page motion, which was filed Saturday night, defense attorneys allege FBI […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
The Grand Rapids Press

FBI, informants drove plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, charges should be dropped, defendants say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said federal charges should be dropped because of government misconduct. The defendants said the FBI and its informants entrapped them and pushed to turn their anger against Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions into a crime. They said there was no conspiracy and no actual plan to kidnap the governor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
MSNBC

‘Extremely unlikely’ judge will throw out indictment in Whitmer kidnap trial

Joyce Vance joins Joe Fryer to discuss the upcoming trial for the five men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer, and their lawyers request to the judge to throw out their indictment. “In the extremely unlikely event that this were to be dismissed, the government would still be able to go forward, unless there was proof of entrapment as to all of these charges,” says Vance. “I think there's a zero chance of that happening.”Dec. 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox2detroit.com

Defense team asks for dismissal of Whitmer kidnapping case

Does the FBI agent's arrest complicate the Whitmer kidnapping plot case?. The face of the FBI in the case investigating the men who plotted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer has been arrested for assault after slamming his wife's head into a nightstand. One of the defense attorneys says that it helps his case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Defense Attorneys#Fbi#Perjury
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: The DOJ’s Whitmer ‘Kidnapping’ Case Faces Uncertain Future

The U.S. Department of Justice received an unwelcome Christmas gift from defense attorneys representing five men charged with conspiring to “kidnap” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020: a motion to dismiss the case. The Christmas Day filing is the latest blow to the government’s scandal-ridden prosecution; defense counsel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

10 governor's races to watch in 2022

In 2018, Democrats sliced deeply into Republicans’ commanding hold on U.S. governorships. They flipped seven states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, foreshadowing changes in a Midwest region that helped send Joe Biden to the White House two years later, after Donald Trump had built his winning coalition there in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced in Brookings kidnapping case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a kidnapping case out of Brookings that ended in Sioux Falls back in July. Alexander Andrade has been sentenced to 5-years in prison for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. Several other charges, including kidnapping and aggravated eluding, were dismissed. Authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy