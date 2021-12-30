ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Family recovering from COVID-19 gets Christmas surprise from local pizzeria

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
When Charles Jeannette heard a knock on his door Christmas Eve, he was expecting his friend to drop off peanut butter and orange juice as he had requested earlier.

Instead, his friend showered him and his family in a pile of gifts.

“I was just floored, I was literally in tears," Jeannette said.

Jeannette said there were so many gifts, they could have filled a mall Christmas tree. Raymond Medrano, Jeannette's friend, brought gifts for Jeannette and his wife, Dilma, and clothes and toys for their daughter, Filomari.

"It’s almost like my daughter could swim in the amount of gifts they brought over," he said.

Jeannette had been in the hospital several times in December with a severe case of COVID-19 and severe respiratory failure.

“I was at that point fighting for my life," Jeannette said. "I was one step away from being ventilated."

He came home from the hospital on Dec. 16, but has been unable to work for about a month due to the illness. Dilma Jeannette also came down with the virus, causing her to be unable to work.

While the couple bought some gifts for their family, they didn't get everything they wanted due to their illnesses.

Medrano was shocked when he heard about Jeannette's illness. He approached 24th Street Pizza, where he occasionally delivers pizza, and asked for donations so he could give the Jeannettes a good Christmas.

“I couldn’t let a little girl go without Santa Clause coming and delivering some presents," Medrano said. "Every year, (my family) tries to help out the best we can with the little we have."

Medrano said 24th Street Pizza employees and his family raised about $250 for the Jeannettes. He said the Jeannettes are a generous family and would help anyone in need.

24th Street Pizza owner Al Bazzi said Charles Jeannette is a regular customer, and the restaurant likes to treat all its customers like family.

Bazzi said 24th Street Pizza gives back to the community through various fundraisers and nonprofits, including supporting organizations such as Blue Water Recovery and Outreach Center and Hunter Hospitality House.

“Port Huron is our home so we’re going to take care of our home and everybody that we can," Bazzi said.

Jeannette said he is grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support from Medrano and 24th Street Pizza employees.

“It probably will be the best Christmas I ever witness in my life," he said.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

