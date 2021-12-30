ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

 4 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities valued at over 10 million euros ($11 million) that had been located in prestigious U.S. museums and galleries after being illegally trafficked in recent decades. They were among thousands of antiquities seized...

BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
iconeye.com

Foster + Partners creates Roman antiquities museum in south of France

The Narbo Via museum, located in the historic town of Narbonne, presents 1000 ancient objects and hosts an archeological research centre. Foster + Partners has completed Narbo Via, a new museum of Roman antiquities located in Narbonne, southern France. The sleek yet monumental building sits at the entrance to the town, adjacent to a canal. Narbonne was established by the Romans in 118 BC as Colonia Narbo Martius – often referred to simply as Narbo. The new 8,904 sq m museum is conceived both as the starting point for visitors wishing to engage with the town’s Roman history and as an archeological research centre.
MUSEUMS
artvoice.com

Top Museums to Visit in Italy

Planning to visit Italy this year? Well, that’s a great idea. Want to see the best local attractions? So, here are the top museums to visit in Italy. They say that Italy is a museum country. This statement is partly true, especially considering the number of architectural monuments in the capital and the country’s ten largest cities. Moreover, you will surely find at least one museum even in small towns. That is why tourists should know the top locations in advance to plan their vacation. So, here are the museums that are worth your attention.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Antiquities#Manhattan#Milan#Ap#Etruscan#Roman Art#The Getty Museum#Italian
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Possible relics of lost WWII US bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN (AP) — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was...
MILITARY
bigcountryhomepage.com

Belgium reverses COVID cultural rules: The show must go on!

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The move was a victory for the culture sector, which said it was being unfairly targeted by the rules. The Belgian government and regional authorities had come under increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigcountryhomepage.com

Italy court awards Costa Concordia passenger over $100,000

ROME (AP) — An Italian court has ordered Costa Crociere cruise line to pay 92,700 euros ($105,000) to a passenger who was aboard the Costa Concordia when it crashed and capsized off Tuscany in 2012, in one of the few civil lawsuits to have reached a verdict against the company.
EUROPE
Highsnobiety

Solebox Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Its Made in Italy BAPE-STA

Solebox has been on an impressive run over the past few months. First, the German sneaker boutique teamed up with adidas to bring back an archival, prototype model, and now it's dropping a very special BAPE-STA collaboration. Initially teased by Solebox GM Aljoscha Kondratiew and officially unveiled just yesterday, the Solebox x A Bathing Ape BAPE-STA is a decidedly grown-up take on the shoe of the ’00s.
APPAREL
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sheep, goats join in German efforts to encourage vaccination

BERLIN (AP) — Tasty bits of bread did the trick for about 700 sheep and goats to join Germany’s drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 100-meter (330-foot) syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg.
ANIMALS
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

7 Most Colorful Cities Around The World To Visit In 2022

Surely, you don’t need any reason to visit one of the world’s most colorful places other than it being really cheerfully bright, do you? But, with travel slowly becoming an option again, and hopefully much easier in 2022, you’ve got to narrow down your options. So many colorful places, so little time.
LIFESTYLE
bigcountryhomepage.com

France ups pressure on unvaccinated amid record infections

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is forging ahead with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get coronavirus shots, as the country reported 208,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — a record fueled by the omicron variant. Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday defended a government plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

