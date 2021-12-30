Visiting my grandpa for a day in Arlington

Gracie E. Lundwall places a wreath on the headstone of her grandfather, Robert Thomas Lundwall, in Arlington National Cemetary before the Christmas holiday. Heather Lundwall Contributed photo

Gracie Lundwall, right, poses with one of the Wreaths Across America organizers from Maine. Contributed photo Heather Lundwall

Gracie's best friends Christine and Elaina, left, made the trip to Arlington with Gracie and her mother, Heather. They all participated in placing wreaths on the fallen soldier's headstones. Contrbuted photo.

CREEDMOOR — Every year as it gets close to Christmas, we make advent wreaths with our church family. And every year right before Christmas we also go visit Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. to place wreaths.

For as long as I can remember, I have loved how branches and bows can become something beautiful and meaningful. My grandpa went to heaven when I was 4 1/2. And every year since I was 5, right before Christmas, we travel to Washington to spend the day placing wreaths — not only for my grandpa, but for as many others as I can place.

The whole day is always incredible and at times exhausting, especially if it happens to rain like it did two years ago, or when it was especially windy like last year.

We get there early watch as the headstones are transformed by something extraordinary — people coming together from everywhere to place as many wreaths as possible in one single day.

From my earliest memories, I remember my grandpa. He would always leave me sweet gifts on my pillow when I would go visit him, and listen to me telling stories about my day, my friends, my school, my pet donkey, my favorite treats. He was so kind and patient and seemed to love just being near me. I remember him telling my mom, “Grace is a name she will grow into,” when she was fussing about my rock soup and mud pies.

How I miss him and his big smile. But I remember him and he is my reason for doing this — every year for the past six years. I come back every year right before Christmas to visit my grandpa for a day. He was a hero to me and many others as well. He was a helicopter pilot in the Army and served two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Flying Cross for gallantry and the Silver Star for rescuing a downed pilot across enemy lines. He was a hero and he was brave. My mother told me that she once asked him, “What was different that day, the day you rescued the downed pilot across enemy lines? She said my grandpa told her nothing.

“Nothing was different that day except that I knew someone waited for him,” he said. “Someone waited for him to come home the same as my family waits for me. I would not leave him behind and that is what was different that day. I was his only chance to go home and I knew it.”

My grandpa was a proud and rare type of person who would tempt fate any day of the week when called to fly — anytime, anywhere, to help anyone.

My mother told me that when she was a little girl her dad had already decided that when he went to heaven he wanted to be in Arlington. From my very first time there, I can see why. It is a very beautiful and peaceful place, filled with heroes. Our heroes. Men and women from everywhere who put on a uniform with their name stitched on it, who fought and died for the freedoms we have.

I feel very special placing my grandpa’s Christmas wreath every year in Arlington. This year I asked my best friends, Elaina and Christina, to come with me. I showed them how we say the names as we place every wreath. This is because some of the graves are so old that their names may no longer be spoken, and they might not have family that is able to visit.

Being a small part of something big, I watch on the news as people across the country do this in every single state. As I sit and watch, I know that I was a small part of something big, and that I visited my grandpa for a day.