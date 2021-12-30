ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe mayor discusses impact of recent snowstorm

By Jordan Radach, Karma Dickerson
 4 days ago

While many have been hoping for a good snow year to help the Lake Tahoe region for the ski season, the last week of storms may have been too much of a good thing.

DWR to conduct season’s first snow survey following series of storms

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook joined Karma to talk about the community digging out after a record snowstorm.

