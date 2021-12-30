Jackson City Council reappoints two leaders
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson City Council reappointed leaders on the Capital City Convention Center Commission and the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau.Hinds County supervisors vote on policy to allow Calhoun to remain board president
The Northside Sun reported Michael Burton and Enrika Williams were both reappointed to serve on both the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Burton will serve as the hotel community representative, and Williams will serve as the restaurant and hospitality association representative.
