Columbus, OH

Columbus police sweep Linden, netting weapons, drugs, cash

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over two days Columbus police focused on the Linden neighborhood, serving warrants, seeking felony suspects and recovering firearms.

As a result of the sweep, they took 20 suspected felons into custody, impounded four stolen vehicles, picked up 17 illegal guns and took in drugs and over $15,000 in cash.

They also found two missing children. And officers on horseback also came across a loaded gun in the grass at a park.

According to a news release, officers worked the area from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday and posted their results as:

  • 20 felony suspects apprehended
  • 4 stolen vehicles recovered
  • 17 illegal firearms recovered
  • 13 search warrants served
  • 12 misdemeanor arrests
  • 26.2 grams cocaine seized
  • 176 pills seized
  • 5 pounds illegal marijuana seized
  • $15,237 currency seized
  • 2 missing children recovered
  • 2 OVI arrests
  • 23 no-operator’s license arrests
  • 209 traffic citations issued

Police said that wraparound services through Columbus CARE Coalition will be provided to the community.

Lynette Mapuana Bush-Curry
4d ago

If they had 40 more officers at least, perhaps 40 consecutive days could happen! Linden is bad no doubt! It's not the only area! All sides of Columbus have the same issues!They may not have stopped everything, however they've slowed it down & stopped some things. What about those missing children? That's huge! Great job, CPD!!👏👏👏👏👏

Everett Lott
4d ago

Why only two days They should spend like 40 days and clean that area up I grew up there it’s sad

J.S. travels
4d ago

I'd love to see that area clean its act up. Everyone so worried about foreign terrorists when it's mostly American people in our backyards.

