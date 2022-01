Your old water heater is running on its last fumes, and you’ve decided to swap it for a brand new model. Or maybe you just moved to a new place that needs a water heater installation. It’s advised to do some research before you decide on a model. Or you can just call a water heater service near you and ask their expert opinion. In any case, you have to consider your hot water needs, types of available fuel, and how much money you can spare. Some of the pricier models can save you money in the long run if you factor in the servicing costs and fuel consumption.

