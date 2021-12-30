ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Refrigerant leak at Costco in New Jersey sends 5 people to hospital

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ei1vY_0dZECgBp00

(NEXSTAR) – A Costco in New Jersey was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a refrigerant leak inside the store sickened about 20 people, according to police. Costco staff contacted police in Hazlet Township with reports of the leak – which police described as a “Freon leak.”

Police: Man dies after fire in Mechanicville

According to a report at about 6:45 a.m., they attempted to ventilate the building and delay its opening, the Hazlet Township Police Department wrote on Facebook . At around 9:30 a.m., the store called back to report approximately 20 people experiencing nausea and headaches.

The store had been evacuated by the time emergency personnel arrived. The Monmouth County EMS Task Force also provided somewhere between 15 and 20 ambulances, according to the Facebook post.

Five of the sickened individuals were ultimately sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, a representative for the Hazlet Township Police confirmed to Nexstar. The Costco location remained closed on Wednesday. A representative for the location confirmed the store had reopened for normal operating hours on Thursday.

Albany to provide more paid sick leave to city employees

Refrigerants, such as Freon, can be dangerous if inhaled, or if they make contact with the skin or eyes in liquid form, according to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Exposure may cause dizziness, tremors, asphyxia, unconsciousness or even cardiac arrhythmias, or arrest. Exposure to liquid forms may also cause frostbite.

Hazlet’s Office of Emergency Management was contacted for additional information concerning the specific type of refrigerant involved in Wednesday’s leak, and the status of those sickened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul on COVID: ‘We are not in a good place’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a COVID-19 briefing Monday morning from SUNY Brockport’s Rochester Educational Opportunity Center facility downtown where she updated New Yorkers on the new pandemic metrics, the state’s approach to new CDC guidance for quarantine length, and more. COVID in NY “We are not in a good place,” Gov. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Albany, NY
City
Mechanicville, NY
Mechanicville, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerant#Cdc#Hospital#Nexstar#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update on Sunday, January 2

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Costco
NEWS10 ABC

Village of Menands shifts operations remote

The Menands Village Office will be closed to the public beginning Monday, January 3rd, until further notice. Matters that cannot be handled by phone or email (including the building department) will require an appointment by calling the office at (518) 434-2922, Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
MENANDS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code blue shelters opening this week in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is calling a Code Blue alert effective Monday January 3rd thru Sunday, January 9th. Albany County Residents in need can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the Interfaith Partnership Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy