High Point, NC

High Point man arrested, charged with murder in death of man who died in 2009 as result of 2001 shooting

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 20 years after a shooting, a suspect has been arrested.

On Wednesday, High Point police arrested Cedric Dwayne McManus, 39, of High Point for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder.

The warrant came from the death of Robert Steven Hilton, of Sophia, who was shot after an argument inside a cab in 2001.

Hilton died in September of 2009 as a result of complications from that shooting.

McManus received no bond.

Agile 1 2020to
4d ago

This man was a fugitive for 20 years and he was just "chilling in Tha Point" there has to be more to the story.

Reply
5
 

