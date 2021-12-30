High Point man arrested, charged with murder in death of man who died in 2009 as result of 2001 shooting
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 20 years after a shooting, a suspect has been arrested.
On Wednesday, High Point police arrested Cedric Dwayne McManus, 39, of High Point for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder.
The warrant came from the death of Robert Steven Hilton, of Sophia, who was shot after an argument inside a cab in 2001.
Hilton died in September of 2009 as a result of complications from that shooting.
McManus received no bond.
