Vernon County, WI

Four injured in Vernon County head-on crash

By Jourdan Vian
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WKBT) — Four people were injured Tuesday in a head-on collision of two vehicles in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash at just after 1 p.m., according to a press release.

Margaret M. Schedivy, 57, of Coon Valley was driving west on Hwy. 14 in the town of Coon when she lost control and slid across the centerline in her 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. Her vehicle struck a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard L. Salmon, 64, of Soldiers Grove, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shedivy and her passenger, 27-year-old Dane F. Devault of Green Bay, were able to get out of the Traverse; however, Salmon and his passenger, 58-year-old Rebecca K. Salmon, had to be extricated from their vehicle by the Coon Valley Fire Department.

All four were injured. Schedivy and Devault had minor injuries. Richard and Rebecca Salmon were treated and taken to Gundersen Health Care System in La Crosse with serious but non-life-threatening injures by Tri-State Ambulance.

All four were wearing seatbelts and the sheriff’s department say poor road conditions contributed to the crash.

The Westby Police Department and Coon Valley First Responders also responded.

