ArcheAge Opens the Zodiac Festival, as Kakao Games Updates With 22,000 Exploit Bans

It’s been just over a month since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer made a surprise launch on Nov. 15, arriving to both praise and widespread frustration. While most players enjoyed playing the latest in the long running franchise, the discussion instantly turned to picking apart the game’s unfair monetization. Halo Infinite’s battle pass moves too slow and requires too much investment, compared to the slicker offerings of Fortnite or Apex Legends. It also, pretty plainly, offers less. Because Halo’s cosmetics rely on getting customizable pieces, rather than full outfits, actually getting some cool looking armor requires serious time investment in the battle pass… or shelling out too much extra money for XP or to buy an armor set from the store. Furthermore, because the game launched with limited playlists, and with occasionally esoteric or difficult challenges, it can take hours to complete even simple tasks.

