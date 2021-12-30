NC Health System Launches New Digital Care Access Tools

Second in a series part 1. The business of health care delivery differs markedly from other consumer and service industries in many ways. First and foremost, the economics differ. Specifically, the payers of medical care are often different from the customers, the government and third-party insurers are the primary payers, demand is inelastic, quality metrics are typically unavailable, and the industry consists largely of nonprofits that avoid taxes. And that’s just the start of the economic differences. These profound economic differences vis-a-vis other industries lead to fundamental deficiencies in health care governance, leadership, organizational design, infrastructure, and operations. We believe economic exceptionalism is the root cause. In this series, we provide examples of the consequences of economic exceptionalism in health care delivery and then discuss what can be done about it. In part 1, we discussed boards of directors and CEOs as evidence of economic exceptionalism. In this part 2, we discuss infrastructure (physical and cyber) and operations.

