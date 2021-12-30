ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NC Health System Launches New Digital Care Access Tools

By Anuja Vaidya
mhealthintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tools, a virtual assistant and a physician matcher, will collectively be known as Novant Health Now and will provide users with real-time health information and clinical support. It is available on the health system's website. Through the virtual assistant, individuals can use voice or text to get answers...

mhealthintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

DHHR Launches New Electronic Death Registration System

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – WV DAVE, or Database Application for Vital Events, will be phased in on January 1, 2022. To ease transition of death reporting to an electronic registration system, the Health Statistics Center will offer a 60-day grace period for medical providers with full transition on March 1, 2022.
CHARLESTON, WV
bioworld.com

Bond Digital Health to expand digital lateral flow tool beyond COVID-19

Bond Digital Health Ltd. landed £1 million (US$1.3 million) from investors to expand development of its Transform data management system for lateral flow diagnostic tests. The technology connects to an app that captures data from lateral flow assays in self-testing settings. The results are then shared to a dashboard that can be monitored by the platform admin. The new investment included equity funding from the Development Bank of Wales and high-net-worth investment service Wealth Club. In addition to the current round, Bond is aiming to raise a further £500,000 by January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Leading health systems continue public service campaign to encourage Angelenos to access care as the holidays approach

Newswise — Five of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and facilities regionwide continue their BetterTogether.Health campaign as the holidays approach. With a mission to encourage Angelenos to put health first and access care when needed, the campaign is especially timely as health systems strive to keep Angelenos healthy as they gather with loved ones during the holidays.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Digital Health#Health Management#Healthcare Services#Novant Health Now
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: health system infrastructure and health system operations and execution

Second in a series part 1. The business of health care delivery differs markedly from other consumer and service industries in many ways. First and foremost, the economics differ. Specifically, the payers of medical care are often different from the customers, the government and third-party insurers are the primary payers, demand is inelastic, quality metrics are typically unavailable, and the industry consists largely of nonprofits that avoid taxes. And that’s just the start of the economic differences. These profound economic differences vis-a-vis other industries lead to fundamental deficiencies in health care governance, leadership, organizational design, infrastructure, and operations. We believe economic exceptionalism is the root cause. In this series, we provide examples of the consequences of economic exceptionalism in health care delivery and then discuss what can be done about it. In part 1, we discussed boards of directors and CEOs as evidence of economic exceptionalism. In this part 2, we discuss infrastructure (physical and cyber) and operations.
HEALTH SERVICES
osfhealthcare.org

Partnering to launch health care tech companies

When we launched the OSF Innovation Studio, the purpose was to rapidly advance innovative ideas from exploration to commercialization. And we are off to a great start. Our team has partnered with many Mission Partners to turn their ideas into solutions that have been deployed within OSF HealthCare and, in a few cases, sold to other organizations. What we’ve learned is that bringing ideas to market and launching new businesses to commercialize products and services takes time and resources that are in short supply.
HEALTH SERVICES
stevenspoint.news

COVID-19 surge causing delays in health care access

WAUSAU – Wisconsin saw its highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations this week since January 2021 according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Similar surges are occurring throughout the Midwest and creating critical access issues. The need to care for COVID-19 patients in our communities continues to grow amid industry-wide staffing challenges.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
mhealthintelligence.com

Cystic Fibrosis Health Outcomes Similar for Telehealth, In-Person Care

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the adult cystic fibrosis team at the University of Virginia started to include telehealth services in its care model. In order to understand the impact of this transition, researchers compared clinical outcomes from the pandemic between March 17, 2020, and March 16, 2021, to outcomes from pre-pandemic patients, which were collected retrospectively from March 17, 2019, to March 16, 2020.
HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

31% of Older Americans Worry Telehealth Not as Effective as In-person Care

The survey, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and funded by the SCAN Foundation, polled 1,000 adults, aged 50 years and older, between Nov. 12 and 15. Though telehealth use remained popular in 2021 — with 62 percent of respondents reporting using the care modality in...
HEALTH
Fulton Sun

Tool may help you find a fit in health care industry

Maybe you're a student beginning to think about what type of career might be enjoyable and last a lifetime. Or, you could be an adult who is considering a change. Thousands of jobs in health care are waiting for just the right person to apply, according to a news release from the Missouri Hospital Association.
EDUCATION
eturbonews.com

Digital Health: A New Breakthrough for Mental Wellness

Results of a recent study demonstrate a significant increase in depression amongst those with chronic conditions, and a company’s easy confidential access to digital mental health tools for employees are increasingly engaging. New Ocean, provider of digital health management platform solutions, today announced the results of its most recent...
MENTAL HEALTH
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Jones plans to focus on health care and broadband access next year

In a recent announcement, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, said that he will prioritize easier access to health care and broadband internet services to rural communities during next year’s legislative session. “New York’s rural communities have long dealt with unique struggles that continue to receive insufficient attention from the state...
HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

America’s sick and costly health care system

Forget car dealers; Americans are flummoxed by the marketplace for health care. Two new reports published recently show consumers are increasingly anxious about medical costs and access to care, with record numbers signing up for subsidized health coverage. The system is not working for the majority of Americans, and the inequities are only getting worse.
HEALTH SERVICES
whby.com

COVID increasing and putting health care system at risk

Coronavirus cases are growing in Wisconsin at a rate not seen since this time last year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services gave an update this afternoon. Current COVID-19 rates stand at 3,294 new cases, which is double October’s rate. That includes 19 omicron variant cases. The D-H-S recommends people get vaccinated, practice social distancing-especially during holiday get togethers and stay home if they show COVID symptoms.
MARSHFIELD, WI
benefitspro.com

How employers can help fix the US health care system

The past ten years have caused a negative turning point for the American health care system, and specifically for consumer health care spending. In fact, unpaid medical bills have become the largest source of debt Americans owe collections agencies, holding $140 billion in unpaid medical bills. Furthermore, half (50%) of...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy