ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

COVID-19 medication will be available at one location in Topeka

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhWIz_0dZE8ama00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Walmart in Kansas has announced they will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication to customers with a prescription from a doctor.

COVID numbers increasing, children in Shawnee County see sharp rise in cases

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities.”

According to a statement from the retailer, the pharmacies worked with the state and federal government to increase access to medication where it is needed most.

A link to Walmart identified the Walmart Topeka Supercenter at 2630 S.E. California as a location to get the new drug.

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Because the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, the medication will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

COVID-19, nurse shortage shutting down Kansas hospital’s ICU

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary Community Hospital will lose its intensive care unit in the near future due to a myriad of pandemic-related issues, a spokesperson announced Monday. Director of Human Resources LJ Baker said the ICU in the hospital will shut down no later than Feb. 1, 2022. The closure is due to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas City car dealer joins the Topeka community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Last month, “Cable Dahmer” purchased Topeka’s “Ed Bozarth.” The new management is looking for additional workers in virtually every position. They’re holding a job fair every day this week through Friday – from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the company, it’s not just about new blood however. “We kept all of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan animal shelter reopens after COVID-19 exposure

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter has reopened to the public after closing its doors last year due to COVID-19. The shelter closed on Dec. 22, 2022 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. While the shelter was not accepting adoptions or surrenders over the closure period, it was still able […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan changes mask requirements for city-operated buildings

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Visitors to city-operated facilities in Manhattan will no longer be required to wear masks with some exceptions. This announcement came in a press release from Jared Wasinger, Assistant to the City Manager, on Jan. 3 saying that visitors will not be required to mask up except when entering secure staff-only areas. City […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Health
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Health
KSNT News

Topeka hospitals are seeing the long term damaging effects of COVID

TOPEKA (KSNT) – They’re being impacted by more than just COVID patients. From staffing shortages to emotional distress, the emergency care system is seeing a domino effect of the coronavirus. Shawnee County healthcare members met virtually Thursday to discuss the hidden impacts COVID is bringing to the community. The stress staff members have endured over […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Law building moving along despite cold weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new $34 million Washburn University School of Law building, located on 21st and Washburn Ave., is on schedule to open in December of 2022. The groundbreaking for the project was in early June 2021 and construction began shortly thereafter. Currently, the contractor is currently working on closing up the exterior of […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#S Club#Antiviral Medications#Sam S Club
KSNT News

This classic Topeka restaurant has new owners

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A restaurant that has been in Topeka for nearly 3 decades got new ownership on December 15th. Joe Sessel and Kevin Dunford are the new co-owners of Paisano’s Ristorante and are excited to put their ambitious business plan to work. KSNT sat down with Sessel, who said he brought his prom date to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

First baby of 2022 born at Stormont Vail Health

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health welcomed the first baby in Shawnee County of 2022 this morning at 2 a.m. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Violet Rayne Dudley was born to parents Sara Carroll and Brandon Dudley. Violet is now a little sister to 2-year-old Damon Lee […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

So you caught a fish in Kansas, is it safe to eat?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health and wildlife officials have updated their list of how much fish is safe to eat if it is caught in Kansas or if it is safe to eat at all. In a joint news release, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

OMICRON: SNCO health leaders warn that uptick in new variant is coming

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Health leaders are warning people that an uptick of the Omicron variant is coming to Shawnee County. Shawnee County Health Department leaders appeared before the Public Health Technical Advisory Board Thursday. Although the county is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health leaders say the majority of those cases are […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

TPD: Walk-in accident reporting in effect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka. Until further notice the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that are listed here: Injury, possible injury or death to any person Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol Hit-and-run […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurant fights through winter weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the capital city winds down from the first snow day of the season, a local restaurant reflects on the importance of being available to the community. Weather like Saturday is enough to cancel plans and close businesses – not for this one. Along with to go orders, delivery apps like EatStreet […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Hy-Vee introducing new security team in several stores across the Midwest

(KSNT) – The Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be introducing it’s own retail security teams in several of their stores to provide customers with additional protection across its eight-state region. The announcement came on Dec. 29 in a press release from Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice-President of Communications, Tina Potthoff. The new on-site officers will help ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy