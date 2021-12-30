NOPD: Man shot Thursday morning in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, at about 9:41 a.m., NOPD received notification of a man with a gunshot wound to the hand.

NOPD said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Clara Street.

According to officers, the man was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No additional details were reported.

