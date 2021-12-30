ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Man shot Thursday morning in Warehouse District

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPDht_0dZE8A1o00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, at about 9:41 a.m., NOPD received notification of a man with a gunshot wound to the hand.

NOPD said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Clara Street.

According to officers, the man was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No additional details were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Shooting#Weather#Ems#Nopdnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy