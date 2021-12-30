Poll Reveals Our Favorite Pop Stars of 2021

If sometimes very confusing, 2021 was an exciting year for the cinema. The 93rd Academy Awards, held in April, extended their qualifications slate to include movies that, because of the pandemic, wouldn’t be released officially until January or February of this year. As the year went on, many movies opted for simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases, with some seemingly changing their release status every month (looking at you, Dune). But whether you watched at home on any of the streaming platforms or actually ventured out and contributed to the steadily rising box office numbers, there were plenty of high-quality films to enjoy this year. The City Paper’s editors and contributors have settled on our top favorites from an incredible slate, presented here in descending order. If you haven’t seen these yet, now’s a great time to catch up.

