Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

 4 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities valued at over 10 million euros ($11 million) that had been located in prestigious U.S. museums and galleries after being illegally trafficked in recent decades. They were among thousands of antiquities seized...

Top Museums to Visit in Italy

Planning to visit Italy this year? Well, that’s a great idea. Want to see the best local attractions? So, here are the top museums to visit in Italy. They say that Italy is a museum country. This statement is partly true, especially considering the number of architectural monuments in the capital and the country’s ten largest cities. Moreover, you will surely find at least one museum even in small towns. That is why tourists should know the top locations in advance to plan their vacation. So, here are the museums that are worth your attention.
Possible relics of lost WWII US bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN (AP) — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried out by a team from the Pentagon’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which locates and identifies missing U.S. military personnel around the world. The site near Sciacca was identified in 2017 by investigators using historical records and metal detectors. This year’s dig uncovered wreckage “consistent only to a B-25 aircraft,’’ said Clive Vella, scientific director on the expedition, contributing to hopes that any confirmed remains would be linked to the missing crew.
Italy court awards Costa Concordia passenger over $100,000

ROME (AP) — An Italian court has ordered Costa Crociere cruise line to pay 92,700 euros ($105,000) to a passenger who was aboard the Costa Concordia when it crashed and capsized off Tuscany in 2012, in one of the few civil lawsuits to have reached a verdict against the company.
travelawaits.com

7 Most Colorful Cities Around The World To Visit In 2022

Surely, you don’t need any reason to visit one of the world’s most colorful places other than it being really cheerfully bright, do you? But, with travel slowly becoming an option again, and hopefully much easier in 2022, you’ve got to narrow down your options. So many colorful places, so little time.
Live updates: France demands masks for 11- to 6-year-olds

PARIS – French authorities announced Saturday that children six and older will have to wear masks in indoor places open to the public as new cases of the highly contagious omicron variant surge past 200.000 for the fourth consecutive day. By lowering the age of children obligated to wear...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Israel Travel Changes: Tourists from Orange Countries Permitted | Chaim V’Chessed

The government of Israel has issued numerous decisions affecting travel to and from Israel. In a striking turnaround, the government has restored the right of vaccinated/recovered tourists to enter Israel, if arriving from Orange countries. This will take effect at midnight on January 10 (the night between Sunday and Monday). Non-vaccinated/non-recovered tourists from Orange countries will continue to be barred from entering Israel, except for those qualifying for entry under exceptional circumstances. Tourists from Red countries will continue to be barred from entering Israel, even if vaccinated/recovered.
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
French burn fewer cars on New Year’s Eve due to pandemic

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of empty, parked cars go up in flames in France each New Year’s Eve, set afire by young revelers, a much lamented tradition that appeared in decline this year, which saw only 874 vehicles burned. The number of cars burned overnight has declined compared...
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the Caribbean. Wonder of the Seas will enter service in March offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Canaveral in November sailing week long itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
