POLICE: Video provides evidence to catch a burglar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody after being caught on video burglarizing a Topeka business, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Curtis Callarman, 43, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after officers used the video to get a suspect vehicle description and found him behind a building on SW Topeka Boulevard.

According to authorities Callarman was questioned and taken into custody without incident.

The theft happened in the 300 block of S.E. 21st.

Callarman was charged with burglary and theft according to a press release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.