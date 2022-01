Montana became the latest state to sell legal recreational marijuana, with its law going into effect on New Year’s Day. While Montana residents adopted the law on Election Day in 2020 with 57% of the vote, the state legislature-passed law, which came a year later, includes provisions limiting where in the state the substance can be purchased. Under the law, those in “green counties,” where a majority of residents voted in favor in 2020, are allowed to sell the drug for recreational use, while those in “red counties,” where a majority of residents voted against legalization, are not, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.

MONTANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO