ICE HSI investigation leads to 3 Vietnamese residents permanently enjoined from operating pandemic-related fraud scheme

Hackers took over the website of Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post on Monday, replacing the site’s front page with an image referencing an Iranian military leader. The hack occurred early Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post, on the two-year anniversary of the Trump administration’s drone strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Hackers posted an image appearing to show a missile firing from a red ring reminiscent of the ring Soleimani frequently wore, the outlet reported.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO