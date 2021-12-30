ICE HSI investigation leads to 3 Vietnamese residents permanently enjoined from operating pandemic-related fraud scheme
TAMPA, Fla. – A federal court in Florida permanently enjoined on Friday three residents of Vietnam from operating a pandemic-related scam that targeted American consumers, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in coordination...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
