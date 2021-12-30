ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ICE HSI investigation leads to 3 Vietnamese residents permanently enjoined from operating pandemic-related fraud scheme

By U.S. Immigrations, Customs Enforcement
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, Fla. – A federal court in Florida permanently enjoined on Friday three residents of Vietnam from operating a pandemic-related scam that targeted American consumers, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in coordination...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Hackers Take Over Major Newspaper, Show Former General Killed By Trump Admin On Website

Hackers took over the website of Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post on Monday, replacing the site’s front page with an image referencing an Iranian military leader. The hack occurred early Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post, on the two-year anniversary of the Trump administration’s drone strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Hackers posted an image appearing to show a missile firing from a red ring reminiscent of the ring Soleimani frequently wore, the outlet reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes was convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy, but acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who paid for tests...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Hsi#Ice Hsi#Vietnamese#American#The Department Of Justice#Doj#The U S District Court#Civil Division
Shore News Network

Brazilian President Sent To Hospital With Intestinal Obstruction

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday after experiencing abdominal pain, the Associated Press reported. Bolsonaro is “doing well,” according to a government statement published by Globo, according to the AP. The president is stable and will be reevaluated by his doctor, Antônio Luiz de Vasconcellos, CNN reported.
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Talks continue near deadline over U.S. 5G aviation safety dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Intensive talks were continuing Monday aimed at heading off a impasse between U.S. wireless firms and the aviation sector that could significantly disrupt flights starting Wednesday. On Sunday, the chief executives of AT&T and Verizon Communications rejected a request to delay the planned Jan. 5 introduction...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy