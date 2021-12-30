ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Sixth annual Atascadero Tamale Festival coming this January

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WcPh_0dZE73c500
La Luz Del Mundo Paso Robles – winners of Best Overall Tamale 2020.

The festival is free to attend for all ages

– On Jan. 15, the sixth annual Atascadero Tamale Festival will be held downtown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Over 20 tamale vendors from across California will offer a variety of different tamales from gourmet to traditional to sweet versions for all the tamale lovers.

A variety of merchandise, crafts, adult beverages and food beyond tamales will also be available at over 50 vendors for attendees to enjoy. Local judges will crown one of the vendors the winner in the “Best Tamale Contest.”

Festival attendees can participate in two different contests. Tamale aficionados can show off their love for the classic food in the “Tamale Eating Contest” and there will also be a “Chihuahua & Pet Costume Contest.” Attendees can enjoy a variety of family-friendly attractions, such as inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, dancing horses, fireworks and more.

Francisco Ramirez will be the festival emcee, alongside Medina Light Show Designs.

Entertainment for the day will include soloist Manuel Enrique, the Folklorico El Padrecito Dancers from Guadalupe, live music by the Los Gatos Locos Band, Mariachi Voces Tapatias, Outlaw Mariachi, Brass Mash and Steppin’ Out Band.

For more information, visit the festival website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Hundreds turn out for annual ‘Running Chicken’ 5/10k

Annual event raises money for Run 4 Bitti and Bryn Foundation. – More than 300 people took part in the Running Chicken 5 and 10k Run/Walk Sunday at Santa Margarita Lake over the weekend. The annual event raises money for the Run 4 Bitti and Bryn Foundation, started by Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace and his wife to raise money for scholarships for runners at Atascadero and Paso Robles High Schools.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ezra

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Ezra. He’s a reserved, independent, and athletic guy looking for a home that will let him settle in at his own pace. When he lives indoors I enjoy hunting fuzzy mice and I’d be a great mouser. He does prefer having access to outdoor space and get along well with other cats. He appreciates the kind humans that feed him and will tolerate pets when he’s being fed but he prefers to do his own thing.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Youth water polo camp offered at Municipal Pool

– Local families are encouraged to sign their children up for an upcoming youth water polo camp, presented by the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department. During this eight-class camp swimmers ages 10-14 will learn or improve their skills with Paso Robles High School water polo coach Collin Moore. Participants must be water safe and capable of swimming 50 yards of the pool and treading water for two minutes.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guadalupe, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Society
Paso Robles Daily News

How to create a ‘planet-based’ winter meal

– No holiday season is complete without our favorite foods. Whether you cherish the memories of gathering around the table with family and friends, bringing annual recipes to life in the kitchen, or visiting specialty vendors, we likely can all relate to the joy evoked by satisfying holiday fare. This...
RECIPES
Paso Robles Daily News

Fun and eco-friendly winter activities for kids

– When it’s cold out, there’s a tendency to bundle up and stay inside. In addition to movie marathons and reading books, here are a few fun ideas to stay entertained indoors with your kids. Reuse paper to make snowflakes. Have any old handouts from school? Reuse paper...
KIDS
Paso Robles Daily News

KPRL airs 1969 Christmas show from ‘Sunrise in Saigon’

Show was a way to say ‘thank you and merry Christmas’ to veterans. – Atascadero’s Garry Brill served in the US Army as a Radio Specialist, doing what he did in civilian life. He was a morning DJ on an FM station in Saigon, Viet Nam. 52 years ago, Brill and Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune would ride in a jeep or van together to the Armed Services Radio Station in Saigon early each morning to do a morning show on their respective radio stations. Pat was on the AM station. Garry hosted “Sunrise in Saigon” on FM radio.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tamales#Gourmet#Live Music#Medina Light Show Designs#Folklorico#The Los Gatos Locos Band
Paso Robles Daily News

Library ‘backroom bookstore’ operating at Gatherings Emporium

Proceeds from book sales go to the Paso Robles Library. – The Friends of the Paso Robles Library has a “Backroom Bookstore” operating in Gatherings Emporium at 1335 Park Street in Paso Robles. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the non-profit has been unable to hold their annual book sales, so they are selling their books at discounted prices at the backroom bookstore in Gatherings.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to Christmas Day 1946

Posted: 6:55 am, December 22, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Bank receipts show Paso Robles has had a splendid Christmas season. The street decorations of lights and trees gave a holiday air and the playing of Christmas carols during business hours added greatly to the pleasure of shopping. Merchants report...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Paso Robles Daily News

Spaceport the topic at Estrella Warbirds monthly dinner for January

Guest speaker will be Paso Robles City Economic Development Director Paul Sloan. – The Paso Robles Spaceport will be the topic of discussion at the Estrella Warbirds Museum monthly dinner for January. The guest speaker will be Paso Robles City Economic Development Director Paul Sloan, who is responsible for applying to the state for a spaceport at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Gift giving schedule announced for ‘Holiday Magic’ at Charles Paddock

– Santa will be at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero on Saturday to help welcome visitors and deliver gifts to the animals during the return of “Holiday Magic.” The zookeepers have stepped in as Santa’s elves to prepare gifts for the animals. The public is invited to come out to join Santa and the staff for some holiday magic at the zoo to enjoy the festivities.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy