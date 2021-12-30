Sixth annual Atascadero Tamale Festival coming this January

La Luz Del Mundo Paso Robles – winners of Best Overall Tamale 2020.

The festival is free to attend for all ages

– On Jan. 15, the sixth annual Atascadero Tamale Festival will be held downtown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Over 20 tamale vendors from across California will offer a variety of different tamales from gourmet to traditional to sweet versions for all the tamale lovers.

A variety of merchandise, crafts, adult beverages and food beyond tamales will also be available at over 50 vendors for attendees to enjoy. Local judges will crown one of the vendors the winner in the “Best Tamale Contest.”

Festival attendees can participate in two different contests. Tamale aficionados can show off their love for the classic food in the “Tamale Eating Contest” and there will also be a “Chihuahua & Pet Costume Contest.” Attendees can enjoy a variety of family-friendly attractions, such as inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, dancing horses, fireworks and more.

Francisco Ramirez will be the festival emcee, alongside Medina Light Show Designs.

Entertainment for the day will include soloist Manuel Enrique, the Folklorico El Padrecito Dancers from Guadalupe, live music by the Los Gatos Locos Band, Mariachi Voces Tapatias, Outlaw Mariachi, Brass Mash and Steppin’ Out Band.

For more information, visit the festival website.