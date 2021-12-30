16-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia since December 11th

CLARK, NJ – Police in Clark have reported a stabbing at the local ShopRite was caused by a dispute between employees. “Earlier this afternoon Clark PD responded to an altercation between two employees at Shoprite. The incident is currently under investigation by the Clark PD Detective Bureau. There is no cause for alarm as this was an isolated incident. CPD will release further information as appropriate,” Clark police initially reported.

