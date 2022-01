Burnley travel to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to take on Leeds United in a key fixture at the bottom end of the Premier League.Both sides have endured poor seasons so far, with the visitors only winning a single match in 16 attempts and the home team not much better with three victories in 18. Watford separate them in the standings at present, with Burnley sitting in the bottom three.Both outfits have missed a glut of fixtures recently owing to Covid-19 postponements, and Burnley in particular will have a significant fixture backlog to catch up at some point later in...

