A newborn boy was found in the trash bin of an airplane’s bathroom, leading to the arrest of his alleged mother, BBC News reported. Airport officers discovered the child while screening the Air Mauritius plane, which landed in Mauritius on Jan. 1, BBC News reported. They noticed blood-stained toilet paper during a routine customs check before finding the newborn, who was rushed to a public hospital to be treated.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO