Philadelphia man reported missing since Christmas Day
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old Missing Person David...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old Missing Person David...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
my heart and my prayers go out to the family and friends please everybody when you're out there be aware of your surroundings know who you going out with tell somebody get phone numbers give addresses and time that you're supposed to be at a certain for you we're living in those times now and at the end of the day I just want everybody to be safe
this is sad I'm a man who's 33years old and been homeless for half of my life just living in streets
Comments / 10