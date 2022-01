ESPN2’s Manning Cast has become a cultural phenomenon in the 2021 football season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a part of it for the first time on Monday night. The broadcasts, featuring former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Payton Manning, along with a rotating panel of guests, is broadcast on ESPN2 as a secondary commentary feed. The brothers have worked a limited schedule this year, which did not include the Steelers’ first appearance on Monday Night Football on Nov. 8 against the Chicago Bears.

