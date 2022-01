A Brooklyn nanny who was previously in critical condition after being hit by a car while saving the child she was looking after has died. She was 52. Arcellie "Celi" Muschamp died Friday after being in a medically-induced coma since the Dec. 20 incident, the family of the child she nannied announced in an update on a GoFundMe page.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO