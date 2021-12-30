ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire assisting with local food insecurity

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnPmc_0dZE5hZM00

PITTSBURGH — When a call comes into the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, it’s not always for a fire or medical emergency.

“There are a lot of these calls coming into Fire for things like help getting out of bed or they can’t reach the thermostat. Things you would never think someone would call 911 about,” said Dr. Sheila Roth with the Office of Community Health & Safety.

The city started the high utilization program this spring. The program allows firefighters to make referrals for home visits for anyone who frequently calls 911 for help.

“On our journey, we started to notice just how many people were food insecure and it really broke our heart to see. These are individuals who every day are struggling to find food to eat,” Roth said.

With that problem identified, the city went to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for help. Firefighters will be able to deliver a box of shelf-stable food to those who need it.

“It’s a really great way to get more food closer to people when they need it,” said Marnie Schilken, who’s the chief programs officer at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Through the program, the food bank can help connect residents or families with even more resources.

“We want people to be able to live in their environment comfortably and safely and not feel like they have to call firefighters or paramedics for basic daily tasks,” said Laura Drogowski with the Office of Community Health & Safety.

If you find yourself in need, you can always call the food bank for help, even if you aren’t in the program.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus. Caught between pleas...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Casinos in Pennsylvania not ready to stop people from lighting up while gambling

PITTSBURGH — For many people, hitting the slots and lighting up a smoke go hand in hand. Casinos in Pennsylvania are not ready to stop people from smoking just yet. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, 20 states have now banned smoking in casinos, including neighboring states Delaware, Maryland, New York and Ohio. Two casinos in Pennsylvania, one in Bucks County and one in Monroe County, kept the smoking ban in place after the state lifted it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
68K+
Followers
84K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy