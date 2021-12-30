Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire assisting with local food insecurity

PITTSBURGH — When a call comes into the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, it’s not always for a fire or medical emergency.

“There are a lot of these calls coming into Fire for things like help getting out of bed or they can’t reach the thermostat. Things you would never think someone would call 911 about,” said Dr. Sheila Roth with the Office of Community Health & Safety.

The city started the high utilization program this spring. The program allows firefighters to make referrals for home visits for anyone who frequently calls 911 for help.

“On our journey, we started to notice just how many people were food insecure and it really broke our heart to see. These are individuals who every day are struggling to find food to eat,” Roth said.

With that problem identified, the city went to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for help. Firefighters will be able to deliver a box of shelf-stable food to those who need it.

“It’s a really great way to get more food closer to people when they need it,” said Marnie Schilken, who’s the chief programs officer at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Through the program, the food bank can help connect residents or families with even more resources.

“We want people to be able to live in their environment comfortably and safely and not feel like they have to call firefighters or paramedics for basic daily tasks,” said Laura Drogowski with the Office of Community Health & Safety.

If you find yourself in need, you can always call the food bank for help, even if you aren’t in the program.