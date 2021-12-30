Abilene police need help identifying assault suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a man at a local gas station.
The assault happened at the 7-Eleven on the 3400 block of Ambler Avenue October 1.
Police released surveillance video of the assault Thursday, which shows a man aggressively punching a patron in the store.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
