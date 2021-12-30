ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene police need help identifying assault suspect

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1kIF_0dZE52ew00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a man at a local gas station.

The assault happened at the 7-Eleven on the 3400 block of Ambler Avenue October 1.

Police released surveillance video of the assault Thursday, which shows a man aggressively punching a patron in the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Anson Police issues warning on violent suspect

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department (APD) issued a warning against a violent suspect, Thursday, who evaded arrest and assaulted an APD officer in the process. Anson residents and its surrounding communities are warned to be on alert for Robert Michael Howell. The APD says during an attempted warrant service, Howell assaulted an […]
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021. According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene firefighters battle New Year’s Day housefire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) took down a fire on New Year’s Day, threatening a family home on Abilene’s Southside. According to AFD, the fire took place in the 900 block of South Crockett Drive, and crews arrived around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, AFD said smoke showed from the back […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

TIMELINE: Bart Reagor Jury Trial

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The week-long jury trial of Bart Reagor ended Oct. 15 with a 12-person jury convicting Reagor of one count of making false statements to a bank while finding him not guilty for two counts of bank fraud. The MyHighPlains.com team followed this trial throughout the week, providing updates on where the […]
AMARILLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s first baby of 2022 born at Hendrick Health

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A very happy “birth day” and congratulations are in order for one Abilene family who, on Sunday, welcomed Abilene’s first baby of the year. According to Hendrick Health, a baby boy was born at Hendrick Health South. Baby boy “Rey” was born 1:00 Sunday afternoon, January 2. The little guy weighed […]
BigCountryHomepage

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak Tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy