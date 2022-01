Some of these players might be banned from the entire franchise. Back in November, Activision published a rather hefty stance on cheaters prior to the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Anyone caught doing anything unsportsmanlike in either Vanguard or Warzone upon the implementation of Ricochet, a new anti-cheating software, could potentially be banned from all past, present, and future Call of Duty titles. Ricochet was rolled out last week, and the anti-cheat kernel-level driver is already swinging that ban hammer to the tune of 48,000 banned accounts across both titles. No, not over the span of a week–in one single day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO