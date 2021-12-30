Together on the road to evidence-informed decision-making for health in the post-pandemic era: new EVIPNet Call for Action

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KFQX) — President Joe Biden’s effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccine mandates has two dozen states challenging the requirement in court. While health care professionals race to get vaccinated by January 4th, the Supreme Court is prepared to hear from both sides. “We are walking the fine line many hospitals are walking, while we support the vaccine, we want everyone to get the vaccine, we understand people have a choice to make,” Leann Tobin, Chief Marketing officer of Montrose Regional Health say.

