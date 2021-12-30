ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia sets another monthly record for virus-linked death

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — More than 87,500 people with COVID-19 died in Russia in November, the highest montly tally since the start of the pandemic, the state statistics agency reported Thursday. A report by Rosstat brought the overall number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 to...

