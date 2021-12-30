ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'Play-to-Earn' and Bullshit Jobs

slashdot.org
 4 days ago

Capitalism isn't Darwinian. If it were, the poor would eat the rich and get to pass their genes. That's not how that works. You can't pass on someone's genes after you eat them... ... Oh, sorry. That's not what you meant. Yeah, English pronouns really need a top-to-bottom revision....

slashdot.org

slashdot.org

Some Billionaires Embrace Cryptocurrencies in Case Money 'Goes to Hell'

That makes total sense. If the world goes to hell enough that major currencies also go to hell, then yeah sure cryptocurrencies will definitely be tradeable and keep their value. That will definitely be a thing. OK... no matter how sarcastic I write it, I sound like a crypto-dweeb. It's...
CURRENCIES
BGR.com

New $1,100 stimulus checks are coming right now if you live in this state

2022 is finally here, but, unfortunately, we still don’t have good news yet for anyone hoping for clarity around when and if the federal government is sending out more stimulus checks (and here’s why). This will be the first month since June 2021 without any new child tax credits checks on the 15th. And it’s for that reason, as we’ve been saying for days now, stimulus checks are very much a state-level story for now. Initiatives like California’s Golden State Stimulus program offer an instructive example.
INCOME TAX
#Bullshit Jobs#Darwinian#The Khmer Rouge#North South Korea#Bs#Mmo
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
AFP

Oxfam says 'severely' affected by Indian foreign funds ban

Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work and hinder provision of vital medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic. Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar said his organisation had worked closely with local partners to "provide life-saving equipment and support" during the pandemic.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Map drawn from memory helps reunite kidnapped man with family in China

A man who was kidnapped as a child more than 30 years ago has been reunited with his family after drawing a map of his home village from memory.Li Jingwei was reportedly just four years old when he was abducted near his home in southwestern China and sold by traffickers to a family more than 1,000 miles away.For years, he yearned for his own family, but his adoptive parents and DNA databases could provide no answers.Inspired by two recent high-profile stories of young men being reunited with their biological parents in similar circumstances, Mr Li decided to turn to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
slashdot.org

Over 140,000 Gaming Firms Close As China Continues New License Freeze

What's great about China, is that it's wilfully crippling it's own economy in so many ways with various clampdowns. This is a good thing for the US, because the US has appeared impotent to counter Chinese growth and influence in the last two decades, and the bad things that come with that - i.e. Chinese support for dictatorships globally.
ECONOMY
The Independent

South Korean defects to North in rare move

An individual from South Korea crossed the heavily armed border to the North in a rare defection, according to the country’s military.Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that an individual whose nationality has not been identified crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) from Gangwon Province in South Korea around 10:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day, reported NK News.The MDL bisects the 4-km-wide demilitarised zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.The border is one of the most guarded in the world. It is surrounded by electric and barbed wire fencing, armed guards patrol and surveillance cameras are in constant use....
MILITARY

