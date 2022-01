A 12-year-old boy who has spent more than 600 nights camping to raise money for his local hospice has been recognised in the New Year Honours.Max Woosey raised more than £570,000 – enough money for North Devon Hospice to hire 16 extra nurses – through his camping challenge.The youngster, from Braunton in Devon, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his efforts. Max has spent every night in a tent since 28 March 2020, including in the garden of 10 Downing Street and at London Zoo. Talking about his award, he said: “I'm so excited to see how this...

