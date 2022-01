Walmart stores across the country are continuing to close with little warning. On December 7, mLive belatedly learned that a store in Kalamazoo County, Michigan had closed earlier that day while WSAZ reported on how an Ashland, Kentucky Walmart would close in two day's time, on December 12. The reason given to both of these news sources was that the store had to hire deep clean specialists to combat the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 17 DAYS AGO