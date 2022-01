After beating the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers remain the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. However, that could change. If the season ended today, the 49ers would travel to Tampa, Florida, to play the Buccaneers. San Francisco controls its playoff destiny. The team needs to win its Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams to guarantee the season doesn't end on January 9. Should the Niners lose, they will need help to reach the postseason.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO