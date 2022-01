CLEVELAND — A new era has begun in Cleveland, as Justin Bibb was sworn in as the city's 58th mayor just after midnight on Monday. Bibb officially took the oath of office at the Cleveland Public Library's East 131st Street branch, located in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood where he grew up. Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Michael Nelson administered the oath of office, which Bibb repeated as he laid his left hand on a bible being held by his mother, Charlene.

