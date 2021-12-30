ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

JCDH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout January in Birmingham

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JHIm_0dZE291400

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Throughout January, the Jefferson County Department of Health will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics will be held Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Central Health Center, located at 1400 6th Avenue South in Birmingham. Those 5 years old and older are eligible for a vaccine.

Florida driver accused of killing 2 kids causes scene in courtroom

Vaccines that will be offered include Moderna, Janssen, and Comirnaty, previously known as Pfizer and now approved for use in children.

No ID, legal status or medical insurance are required to take part in the clinic.

Walk-ins accepted, although those interested are encouraged to make an appointment here . For more information, call 205-858-2221.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

COVID-19 cases increases in children as school set to start

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Parents are preparing for their children to return to the classroom with school for many in the Wiregrass set to start this week as COVID cases continue to increase nationwide and in Alabama. The question in many parents’ minds, what precautions they should take for their children as cases of […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Jefferson County, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Sports
Jefferson County, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Birmingham, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Jefferson County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Health
CBS 42

As COVID cases rise, Alabamians exercise caution to enjoy NYE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With COVID-19 cases surging in Alabama, many health experts believe it isn’t wise to go to large New Year’s Eve parties. “You will undoubtedly come into contact with someone who has it, who may not even know it. And it is very, very contagious. Maybe more so from other variants we’ve […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Weather#Jcdh#Wiat#Moderna Janssen#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

Alabama emergency management agencies prepare for winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect throughout parts of Central Alabama Sunday evening as rain begins to transition into snowfall. The Jefferson County EMA is encouraging morning commuters to take their time on the roadways as there could be slick spots. “We’re going to have a two-to-four-hour period of very […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy