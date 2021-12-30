UG Commission approves Reardon Center homeless shelter

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, voted 9-0 Thursday to approve the use of the Reardon Center as a temporary homeless shelter in KCK.

Advocates at Thursday's meeting said the convention center at 520 Minnesota Avenue will provide a warm and safe place to sleep for up to 35 adults.

Plans include providing tents to sleep in to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and sharing information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

One project leader told the commission the shelter will help prevent injuries caused by constant exposure to bone-numbing winter temperatures.

A resident and a nearby business owner expressed concern they had not been consulted about allowing the shelter in their neighborhood.

They said they were worried about the trash and safety issues already prevalent in the neighborhood.

One commissioner said he felt blindsided by the lack of information he received about the shelter before Thursday's meeting.

The program will run through April 30, 2022.

Anyone in need of assistance should call 3-1-1 for more information on options.

