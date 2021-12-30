ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

UG Commission approves Reardon Center homeless shelter

By Katelyn Brown, Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdRzD_0dZE22pz00

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, voted 9-0 Thursday to approve the use of the Reardon Center as a temporary homeless shelter in KCK.

Advocates at Thursday's meeting said the convention center at 520 Minnesota Avenue will provide a warm and safe place to sleep for up to 35 adults.

Plans include providing tents to sleep in to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and sharing information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

One project leader told the commission the shelter will help prevent injuries caused by constant exposure to bone-numbing winter temperatures.

A resident and a nearby business owner expressed concern they had not been consulted about allowing the shelter in their neighborhood.

They said they were worried about the trash and safety issues already prevalent in the neighborhood.

One commissioner said he felt blindsided by the lack of information he received about the shelter before Thursday's meeting.

The program will run through April 30, 2022.

Anyone in need of assistance should call 3-1-1 for more information on options.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, KS
Society
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Ug Commission#Kck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy