After watching coronavirus skyrocket elsewhere in the country, Oregon health officials are now tallying a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority will be reporting more than 4,500 cases, marking by far a new one-day high, the agency’s director, Patrick Allen, told the Health Policy Board. Tuesday’s numbers always […] The post ‘We’re definitely into the omicron wave,’ says Oregon’s top health care official appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO