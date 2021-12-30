ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys LISTEN: Should Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph Start Ahead of Anthony Brown & Jourdan Lewis?

By Jeremy Brener
Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph drew his first NFL start Sunday in the team's blowout win over the Washington Football Team.

The second-round pick out of Kentucky played just 14 defensive snaps in seven games before the team's Week 16 matchup. On Sunday, Joseph played in 57 defensive snaps in the win.

Joseph recorded three tackles and two passes defensed in his first career start. He has struggled to see the field because he started the first seven weeks on injured reserve, but has taken a backseat to five-year veteran Jourdan Lewis.

Lewis has been on and off this season and recorded his third interception of the season two weeks ago in a win against the New York Giants. But Lewis did not suit up against the WFT after landing on the COVID list, prompting the extended playing time for Joseph.

If Lewis were to return this week, it could demote Joseph back to the bench, and given the team's need to play its best football heading into the playoffs, sticking with Lewis is the wiser decision.

However, Joseph has a lot of potential and will likely factor into the team's cornerback rotation beyond this season.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss their All-22 notes from the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the WFT.

They discuss Joseph's first start, the speed on defense and why the offense looked so much crisper.

Plus, they discuss the passing of John Madden and how much he impacted the football world during his life.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Comments / 0

