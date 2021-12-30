Cold Trend Continues Headed Into The New Year -Isabella Hulsizer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front arrives late this Monday morning so the day will turn cooler and less humid through the afternoon, once the front passed through South Florida. The wind quickly turns from the southwest to the north and northeast on Monday with clouds hanging around over South Florida behind the cold front. The high on Monday will happen early in the day before the cold front sweeps through by early afternoon this Monday. (CBS4) Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures topping 80 degrees right before the front moves through. By mid-afternoon this Monday, the temperatures across South Florida will begin to drop into the mid and lower 70s and by tonight in the 60s. Much cooler by Tuesday morning. (CBS4) South Florida will need a sweater Tuesday morning as we wake up to the upper 50s inland and right at the 60-degree mark in the coastal cities. South Florida can expect seasonable temperatures through Wednesday with pleasant sunshine then warming up again into the 80s by the end of the week with the chances for showers through the weekend.

