Cold Trend Continues Headed Into The New Year -Isabella Hulsizer

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon temperatures will increase to the mid and upper 20s. Cloud cover will be abundant and begin to decrease headed into...

www.news8000.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
news8000.com

Mainly Sunny & Warmer -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature 25F. Winds, S 5-10 MPH. Skies are mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the single digits. We could see a slight increase in clouds early this afternoon, but skies then turn mostly sunny later this afternoon with temperatures in the 20s. By this evening, temperatures will fall to the teens but skies remaining mostly clear.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

We Could See Accumulating Snow and Bitter Cold Wind Chills in This Week

Well, our winter has been incredibly mild so far. Of course, that's not to say that the we haven't experienced some tumultuous weather here in western Kentucky. We have. But our weather, with record highs in the 70s on Christmas Day and two different tornado outbreaks in the last three weeks, the last month has seemed more like something we'd experience in spring. Not winter.
news8000.com

Skies Mainly Sunny with Warmer Temperatures -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature 25F. Winds, S 5-10 MPH. We could see a slight increase in clouds early this afternoon, but skies then turn mostly sunny for the rest of the afternoon with temperatures in the 20s. By this evening, temperatures will fall to the teens but skies remaining mostly clear.
news8000.com

Not Quite as Cold Tonight with Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 14F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 33F…. Skies will be clear this evening, then some clouds roll in overnight from the west. It won’t be quite as cold tonight, with lows in the single digits and teens set this evening… then temps will likely become steady and even rise a bit overnight.
CBS Miami

Cold Front Arrives in South Florida This Monday Adding Relief From A Very Warm Pattern

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front arrives late this Monday morning so the day will turn cooler and less humid through the afternoon, once the front passed through South Florida. The wind quickly turns from the southwest to the north and northeast on Monday with clouds hanging around over South Florida behind the cold front. The high on Monday will happen early in the day before the cold front sweeps through by early afternoon this Monday. (CBS4) Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures topping 80 degrees right before the front moves through. By mid-afternoon this Monday, the temperatures across South Florida will begin to drop into the mid and lower 70s and by tonight in the 60s. Much cooler by Tuesday morning. (CBS4) South Florida will need a sweater Tuesday morning as we wake up to the upper 50s inland and right at the 60-degree mark in the coastal cities. South Florida can expect seasonable temperatures through Wednesday with pleasant sunshine then warming up again into the 80s by the end of the week with the chances for showers through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI

