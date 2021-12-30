ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Watch issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-01-01 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Denali WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-040315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220104T0600Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220102T1715Z.220103T0330Z.220104T0000Z.NO/ 1008 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River At Coshocton. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EST Monday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 02/13/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Salem WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Salem and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact travel through much of the day today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A very sharp northwest to southeast cutoff in snowfall amounts is possible across this portion of the warned area.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 8 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Additionally, cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Storm#Blowing Snow#Winter Storm Watch#Denali#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph resulting in considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 8 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Additionally, cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Vilas HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE IN VILAS COUNTY .A clipper low pressure system may combine with lake-enhancement to produce locally heavy snow in northern Vilas County Tuesday night into Wednesday. The snow will result in travel difficulties across all of northern Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, with 6 to 8 inches possible in northern Vilas County. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What a busy morning with the line of showers and storms that moved through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A dynamic system in the Carolinas not only brought gusty winds to the area but continues to dump snow across the mountains in North Carolina. This strong low pressure system will only continue to cause gusty winds with winds up to 40-50 mph throughout the morning and into the early afternoon hours today.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Wayne; Western Charlton Gusty showers will impact portions of Nassau, northern Duval, Camden, Glynn, northeastern Brantley, southeastern Wayne and southeastern Charlton Counties through 300 AM EST At 210 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Everett to 6 miles southwest of St. George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Woodbine, Callahan and Jacksonville International Arpt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

We Could See Accumulating Snow and Bitter Cold Wind Chills in This Week

Well, our winter has been incredibly mild so far. Of course, that's not to say that the we haven't experienced some tumultuous weather here in western Kentucky. We have. But our weather, with record highs in the 70s on Christmas Day and two different tornado outbreaks in the last three weeks, the last month has seemed more like something we'd experience in spring. Not winter.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph resulting in considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Flat Tops WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible with local amounts up to 2 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Flat Tops. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 23:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Tuscaloosa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half inch with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of north-central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

Parts Of Southern New Jersey Get Snow And Coastal Flooding Amid Winter Storm

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monmouth County was dealing with snow and windy weather on Monday, but that didn’t stop kids from having a little fun in the snow. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard with snow as places south, but it was bitter cold. The wind was brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that had fallen. Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do. “The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy