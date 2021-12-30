ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-01-01 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-040315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220104T0600Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220102T1715Z.220103T0330Z.220104T0000Z.NO/ 1008 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River At Coshocton. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EST Monday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 02/13/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What a busy morning with the line of showers and storms that moved through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A dynamic system in the Carolinas not only brought gusty winds to the area but continues to dump snow across the mountains in North Carolina. This strong low pressure system will only continue to cause gusty winds with winds up to 40-50 mph throughout the morning and into the early afternoon hours today.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 13:14:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible with significant blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions. * WHERE...Richardson Highway south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-05 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. This includes Teton, Togwotee, and Salt River Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 13:14:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible with significant blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions. * WHERE...Richardson Highway south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
CBS New York

Parts Of Southern New Jersey Get Snow And Coastal Flooding Amid Winter Storm

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monmouth County was dealing with snow and windy weather on Monday, but that didn’t stop kids from having a little fun in the snow. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard with snow as places south, but it was bitter cold. The wind was brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that had fallen. Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do. “The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Traill WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Visibility one half mile or less at times is expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 15:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Cold wind chills and blowing snow occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range Passes south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Conditions will start to improve after midnight as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 17:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills and blowing snow occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range Passes south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Conditions will start to improve after midnight as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Wayne; Western Charlton Gusty showers will impact portions of Nassau, northern Duval, Camden, Glynn, northeastern Brantley, southeastern Wayne and southeastern Charlton Counties through 300 AM EST At 210 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Everett to 6 miles southwest of St. George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Woodbine, Callahan and Jacksonville International Arpt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

