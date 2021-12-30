Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-040315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220104T0600Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220102T1715Z.220103T0330Z.220104T0000Z.NO/ 1008 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River At Coshocton. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EST Monday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 02/13/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO