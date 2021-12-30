Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Wayne; Western Charlton Gusty showers will impact portions of Nassau, northern Duval, Camden, Glynn, northeastern Brantley, southeastern Wayne and southeastern Charlton Counties through 300 AM EST At 210 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Everett to 6 miles southwest of St. George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Woodbine, Callahan and Jacksonville International Arpt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
