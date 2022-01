High street lender Santander has accidently paid out £130 million to tens of thousands of individuals and businesses in a Christmas Day blunder.Around 75,000 people and companies who received one-off or regular payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at the bank were inadvertently paid a second time on December 25.The issues, first reported by the Times, has led to the bank having to try to claw back the cash, with the money coming from the lender’s own reserves.Payments included wages or money from suppliers.But because the cash has been sent to accounts at rival banks, it may be harder to...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO