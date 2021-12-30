ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden tells Putin U.S. and allies will 'respond decisively' if Russia moves on Ukraine

By Shannon Pettypiece
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday urged President Vladimir Putin to "de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," while warning that the U.S. and its allies would "respond decisively" if Russia takes military action, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said after a call between the two leaders. Biden's remarks...

www.nbcnews.com

The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

New German chancellor to meet Putin, wants 'fresh start' media

First meeting of leaders could happen this month, Bild suggests. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping to turn a page in relations with Moscow, and expects to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by the end of the month, according to a report from Berlin's top tabloid. On Monday,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Finland says it could join Nato despite Russian pressure

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö on Saturday reiterated his country’s right to join Nato if it wants to, in a dismissal of Russian demands for no further expansion of the Western military alliance near its borders. “Finland’s room to manoeuvre and freedom of choice also include the possibility...
POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine

Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Moscow sees Biden as the key to avoiding war in Ukraine

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden hopes to pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes ahead of the 2022 general elections. When it comes to Russian policy, Biden has sought to promote what might be called detente-lite with Moscow without using the dreaded word "reset." The governing theory of the Biden administration or, to put it more precisely, national security adviser Jake Sullivan--has been that China, not Russia, poses the gravest foreign policy challenge to America, according to National Interest.
POLITICS
AFP

Biden strategy on Ukraine - talks but clear costs for Russia

From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in Geneva next week with Moscow which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion. US officials say they are willing to discuss concerns. But few see the Biden administration as interested in grand agreements, with its objective instead changing Putin's calculus and, at best, bringing greater stability to relations. Underlying the approach is a threat to impose on Putin, in Biden's words, "sanctions like he's never seen" if he encroaches further into Ukraine, where Russia already backs an insurgency that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.
POLITICS

